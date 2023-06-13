¿Un guiño a Zamora?: Wado defendió el estadio de los millones de Santiago del Estero

La obra costó más de 3000 millones de pesos.

El Estadio Único de Santiago del Estero fue una obra faraónica en una provincia pobre que no tiene antecedentes en el fútbol de primera división. En un principio, costó $3031 millones, más del doble de lo presupuestado. Llamativamente, en un video de campaña junto al actor Esteban Lamothe, el ministro del Interior destacó el estadio,

“Mucha gente va a Santiago del Estero por primera vez para ir a ver a Boca, a River, a San Lorenzo o a la Argentina. Entonces, necesitamos de ese tipo de inversiones, descentralizar la Argentina, conocer la Argentina para amarla y defenderla”, expresó De Pedro.

¿Por qué Wado se metió con ese tema? ¿Fue un guiño a Zamora?

Según un relevamiento de Ruido -una red nacional de comunicadores, especialistas en datos abiertos y referentes de organizaciones civiles contra el “silencio estatal”-, la suma original de $984 millones se convirtió finalmente, entre la construcción del estadio y sus obras complementarias, en $3.031 millones.

La construcción del estadio comenzó en junio del 2018 y finalizó a mediados del 2020. El 4 de marzo del 2021, Alberto Fernández encabezó el tradicional corte de cinta inaugural junto al gobernador Gerardo Zamora; los ministros de Turismo y Deportes, Matías Lammens, y de Obras Públicas, Gabriel Katopodis, y autoridades de la Asociación del Fútbol Argentino (AFA).

El estadio se utilizó poco nada durante mucho tiempo. Luego comenzó a recibir partidos especiales, amistosos de la Selección y recientemente fue sede del Mundial Sub 20.