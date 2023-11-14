Un hombre cercano a Milei se subió a una fake news contra Echarri

Guillermo Francos se hizo eco de una factura falsa de AYSA a favor del actor.

Guillermo Francos, probable ministro del Interior de Javier Milei si gana las elecciones, se subió a una fake news que circuló por las redes sobre Pablo Echarri. La noticia falsa daba cuenta de una supuesta contratación del actor K para “coachear” a Sergio Massa antes del debate. Hasta se viralizó una supuesta factura.

Francos se hizo eco de la noticia, que horas después fue desmentida por Chequeado. El portal reveló que el propio Echarri aseguró que es responsable inscripto y no monotributista, como se lee en el documento que figura en la imagen.

Además, desde el equipo de redes de LN+ desmintieron que se trate de una publicación del medio. Ocurre que la imagen viralizada de la factura tenía el logo de ese medio.