Un informe sobre Florencia Kirchner generó un áspero debate entre periodistas

Laura Di Marco se cruzó con varias colegas en las redes.

Una charla entre Viviana Canosa y Laura Di Marco en LN+, donde se hicieron comentarios sobre la salud de Florencia Kirchner, generó un amplio debate en las redes. “Tiene una anorexia galopante”, fue una de las definiciones de Di Marco.

La periodista se cruzó con varias mujeres, muchas de ellas periodistas. “Para dar diagnósticos en los medios cual profesional de la salud no había que tener matrícula y exhibirla? O vale sentarnos a decir pelotudeces que además de infundadas y delirantes confunden sobre temas sensibles? #anorexiafaltademadre”, arrancó Manguel. Y Di Marco le contestó: “La información sobre la enfermedad d Florencia es pública, visible y lamentable. No tenés idea lo que sé o no sé del tema. Soy periodista, investigo. Lo q dí fue una información (no 1 estigmatización), q vos también conoces. Pena q te pliegues a una vil opereta K”.

Carmela Moreau también cuestionó el tratamiento de la salud de la hija de la Vicepresidenta y derivó en un cruce con Di Marco.