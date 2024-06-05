Un intendente massista tiene problemas con las cuentas y encima perdió un concejal

Se trata de Facundo Diz, jefe comunal de Navarro.

El intendente de Navarro, Facundo Diz, quedó envuelto en una nueva polémica por la rendición de cuentas del ejercicio 2023. Aunque mandó a sus concejales a no dar quorum, finalmente hubo una sesión especial y se desaprobaron las cuentas.

Julieta Ravotti, Micaela Aon, Joaquín Odriozola y Paola Maggiotti son los concejales que no se sentaron en la sesión.

En medio de las discusiones por el quorum, el concejal Miguel Zavidowiski se fue del bloque. El “Polaco” armó un bloque unipersonal desde donde promete apoyar lo que está bien y contrarrestar lo que está mal sin obediencia debida como sus ex compañeros de banca.

¿Qué suena feo en las cuentas de Diz?

El concejal Mateo Natalini (UCR) desnudó una serie de números que no cierran por ningún lado. A saber. La cooperativa Nuevo Rastro, a cargo de Gastón Ponce de León, apodado “Ladilla”, está contratada por el municipio para “embellecer el pueblo”, según dijo el propio intendente. En 2023 se le otorgaron fondos por 88 millones de pesos para dicha tarea.

Ponce de León fue el jefe de campaña de Diz y encima no habría cumplido con el objetivo.

El combustible también fue objetado por Natalini, quién marcó que entre los litros gastados por Diz y por el secretario de Gobierno, el extranjero lobense Jonathan Castellano, gastaron nafta para hacer 1400 kilómetros diarios. Exorbitante y ridículo que un pueblo como Navarro, que sus vecinos, deban pagar estos gastos.