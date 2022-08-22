Un intendente peronista dijo que el fiscal se cree Maradona

El intendente ultra k de Pehuajo, Pablo Zurro, plante’o que hay que hacer una gran movilización para defender a Cristina y se burló del fiscal Luciani, diciendo : “se cree Maradona y tiene su propia hinchada”.

Zurro fue festejado por Brancatelli en C5N, quien reclamó mayor acción de los dirigentes peronistas para defender a la vice que podría quedar muy comprometida en la causa de la obra publica,