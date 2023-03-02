Un intendente tuvo que abrir la sesiones ordinarias por zoom

El intendente de Hurlingham Juan Zabaleta abrió las sesiones ordinarias del Concejo Deliberante de manera remota, a través de una plataforma virtual. Esquivó ir al Concejo por la interna feroz con La Cámpora. que estuvo a cargo del Municipio cuando Zabaleta se fue como ministro de Desarrollo Social.

“Es mi responsabilidad dejar constancia de mi profundo disenso con la metodología propuesta, creo que no está a la atura de la institucionalidad que nos merecemos”, dijo la presidenta del Concejo Deliberante, la concejal kirchnerista Cecilia Sáenz, a través de una carta.