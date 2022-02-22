Un juez de El Calafate suspendió el pase sanitario y fue cuestionado por un medio K

Un grupo de padres cuestionó una medida que impide tener clases presencial a quienes no estén vacunados.

El Juez de El Calafate, Carlos Narvarte, aquel que tiene a cargo la investigación por la muerte del ex secretario presidencial Fabián Gutiérrez, tomó una decisión que hizo ruido en el gobierno de Alicia Kirchner.

Narvarte hizo lugar a una medida cautelar presentada por madres y padres de unos 70 estudiantes de nivel inicial, primario y secundario, en contra de la resolución 147/22 del Ministerio de Salud y del CPE, que impide tener clases presenciales a quienes no hayan iniciado esquema de vacunación contra Covid-19.

En principio, la decisión del magistrado abarca solamente a la localidad de El Chalten, mientras se resuelve la cuestión de fondo, que es el planteo de inconstitucionalidad de la resolución. Sin embargo, el gobierno provincial salió a cuestionar el fallo y dijo que lo apelará en el corto plazo. 

El fiscal de Estado de Santa Cruz, Fernando Tanarro, opinó que el juez de El Calafate se extralimitó ya que “se toma atribuciones sanitaristas que no tiene”.  Y consideró que los estudiantes no vacunados no deberían asistir a clases hasta que la Cámara de Apelaciones no resuelva el planteo del Gobierno.

En tanto, los medios K salieron a pegarle al magistrado. “Juez contra la Salud“, tituló La Opinión Austral, parte del Grupo Crónica.

 