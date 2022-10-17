Un mensaje de la vice de La Rioja para el 2023

La vice gobernadora de La Rioja, Florencia López, dio un mensaje muy claro para la interna dle Frente de Todos. En el marco de una reunión realizada en Santiago del Estero, la vice riojana expresó que “el próximo presidente debería ser un gobernador del norte argentino”. El discurso apuntó a la queja de haber sufrido el interior del país un paro de 48 horas de colectivos como consecuencia de temas que no se resuleven en el AMBA. Varios gobernadores como el santiagueño, Gerardo Zamora, celebraron la intervención.