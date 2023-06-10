Un micrófono abierto en la radio metió a periodistas dentro de la interna de Juntos

Pasó en radio Rivadavia. Baby usó a su favor el conventillo.

Hoy la radio es una multi plataforma Gran Hermano. Con cámaras web y en transmisión en vivo por streaming se ven todos los gestos y detalles de un programas pero siempre monitoreados por un operador de cámaras internas dentro del estudio , es decir hay mementos que todavía existe la intimidad entre los que hacen el programa.

Algo pasó para que se filtrara en la semana un diálogo entre Baby y Joni Viale por la supuesta presión de Larreta ante lo que se llama “blindaje de la pauta”.

El error habría sido involuntario. La responsable que fue momentáneamente apartada de esa función es la hermana del productor televisivo Gastón Trezeguet.

Baby se refirió a la filtración que repercutió dentro de la ya indomable interna de Juntos, como un error involuntario.

“Hay u forro tuitero que se llama el profesor Romero,… ” , cruzó a unos de los que los criticaron. Baby y Joni ratificaron todo lo que salió y dijeron que nadie les va a coartar la libertad.

“Quieren que les cuente la plata que corría en C5N , qué les horroriza…”, se explayó en su programa abriendo su editorial.

 

Viale también eidtorializó sobre la filtración y dijo en La Nación+ : “el periodista no puede entregarse a las relaciones institucionales” . Agregó ” a eso llamé ,groseramente, que algunos nos quieren comparar con un paquete”.

En la interna del PRO , sectores del ala dura se frotaron las manos con el viral como así sectores kircheristas.