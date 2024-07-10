Un micrófono abierto traicionó a Luis Juez

“Una moneda le vamos a sacar”, se escuchó decir a Luis Juez en medio del plenario del Consejo de la Magistratura. “Doctor Juez, tiene el micrófono abierto”, le avisaron rápidamente.

El senador recién había votado y dejó abierto el micrófono. Todo quedó registro y fue la comidilla de la reunión en las redes.