Un olvido llamativo en la causa por Antonini Wilson

Un abogado omitió que se vencía el plazo. La apelación del fiscal.

Los cuatro aduaneros condenados por el caso de Guido Antonini Wilson están masticando bronca. Su defensa se olvidó de apelar ante la Cámara de Casación el fallo del Tribunal Oral en lo Penal Económico 1. Horas después, pidió una prórroga pero ya se había vencido el plazo.

Los cuatro ex agentes aduaneros fueron condenados a penas de prisión en suspenso.

Antes de que venza el plazo, el fiscal Marcelo Agüero Vera apeló la absolución del ex ministro de Planificación Federal Julio De Vido. También apeló la defensa de Claudio Uberti, ex titular del Órgano de Control de Concesiones Viales (OCCOVI) condenado a cuatro años y seis meses de prisión.

El hecho ocurrió el 4 de agosto de 2007 cuando Antonini Wilson intentó ingresar una valija con USD 790.550 a través de la terminal Sur del Aeroparque Jorge Newbery.