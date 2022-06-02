Un operador de la vacuna rusa ahora hace lobby para un empresario argentino

El hombre vivió en Francia pero tiene nacionalidad venezolana. Trabajó incluso como diplomático para el régimen de Maduro. Durante la pandemia, se transformó en uno de los principales operadores de la vacuna rusa Sputnik V. De hecho, estuvo presente y coordinó los primeros viajes de los funcionarios argentinos a Moscú.

Cuando la pandemia pasó a un segundo plano, salió del radar. Sin embargo, hace diez días fue visto en el aeropuerto de San Fernando abordando un avión privado junto a un reconocido empresario que tuvo activa participación en la política.