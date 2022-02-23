Un periodista acusó a Santiago Maratea de lavado y luego borró los mensajes

La discusión en redes se fue de las manos.

El conductor de Crónica TV Juan Cruz Sanz salió a cruzar al personaje de la semana, Santiago Maratea, el joven que logró recaudar más de 170 millones para ayudar a combatir los incendios en Corrientes.

Sanz habló de lavado de dinero. “Ya sabemos a quien le está lavando plata”, lanzó en Twitter. Y agregó: “El influencer no resolvió un carajo. Dejen de vender humo”.

Por si fuera poco, también lanzó un desafortunado comentario sobre los bomberos y la ayuda económica que Maratea había logrado conseguir con el apoyo de miles y miles de personas. “Me imagino a los brigadistas tratando se apagar el fuego con billetes de mil. Se les va a complicar”, escribió Sanz.

Maratea publicó un mensaje sin mencionar a Sanz: “A los periodistas que me están tirando mierda, yo no tengo problema en tenerlos de hijos pero denme 2 días que organizo el baby shower”. Pero la pelea en redes siguió y se tiraron con todo. “Me das una correa y lo saco a pasear”, puso el influencer. Sanz le replicó: “Te comiste el show. Tranqui. Disfrutá tu momento. Venite el domingo a Crónica. O te da miedo?”. 

Horas después, borró todos los mensajes.