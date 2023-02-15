Un periodista confundió Lugano con el Conurbano y pidió por Berni

Los vecinos de Samoré cortaron esta mañana la autopista Dellepiane, en el barrio porteño de Villa Lugano, tras cuatro días seguidos sin luz.

Sergio Lapegüe entendió el reclamo de los manifestantes. “Es injusto estar sin luz”, dijo, pero agregó que también es “injusto que la gente no pueda circular”.

En ese momento, Adrián Ventura pidió que alguien explicara “por qué la Policía tardó tantas horas en despejar un corte en el que solo había siete personas”.

Pero el analista político confundió Villa Lugano con el Conurbano: “¿Dónde estaba Berni?”, se quejó en referencia al ministro de Seguridad bonaerense.

Hubo un silencio y luego el cronista que estaba en el lugar tuvo que aclarar al aire que la autopista Dellepiane es jurisdicción de la Policía de la Ciudad.