Un periodista debió disculparse con el gobernador electo de Córdoba

Francisco Olivera, que reemplazó anoche a Carlos Pagni, incurrió en un error al adjudicarle una fastuosa casa al gobernador electo de Córdoba, Martin Llaryora. Sin embargo, la mansión es en realidad del opositor Luis Juez. El periodista dio las necesarias disculpas.