Un periodista de La Nación denunció que lo hackearon

El periodista Daniel Bilotta denunció ante la Justicia que le hackearon su cuenta de Whatsapp. Según publicó Alejandro Alfie en Clarín, Bilotta no pudo ingresar al Whatsapp y en su “Estado” apareció una carta documento que le envió el juez de la Cámara de Casación Penal de la provincia de Buenos Aires, Víctor Violini, reclamando asistir a una mediación por “afectación a la dignidad”.

La situación, muy extraña, duró pocos minutos, pero igualmente presentó una denuncia en la UFI de Lomas de Zamora.

Bilotta es periodista del diario La Nación, donde cubre temas del conurbano y de la Justicia bonaerense. Y también participa en el programa Odisea Argentina, que conduce Carlos Pagni, en La Nación+.