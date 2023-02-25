Un periodista deportivo denunció que ESPN lo echó por presiones de Racing

Gonzalo Cardozo venía cuestionando cosas del club y de la dirigencia.

Tras cuatro años de trabajo en ESPN, el periodista deportivo Gonzalo Cardozo dejó de trabajar en el canal de Disney.

Pero no fue una salida normal: “De un momento para otro decidieron echarme y terminé arreglando una desvinculación de común acuerdo para agilizar todo”.

El cronista explicó que el malestar en el canal empezó a principios del 2022 por haber dado detalles del mal estado de las instalaciones de la ciudad deportiva de Racing.

Conocedor del día a día del club de Avellaneda por haber surgido del periodismo partidario, Cardozo criticó que el predio donde entrenan los jugadores no tiene vestuarios del nivel de primera división.

Eso, simplemente eso, habría provocado llamados entre los principales dirigentes de Racing y las autoridades de ESPN, que tienen los derechos de transmisión de algunos partidos del fútbol argentino.

De a poco, a Cardozo lo fueron marginando de las transmisiones de los fines de semana, para desgastarlo, y finalmente le informaron la semana pasada que su trabajo en ESPN había llegado a su fin.

Uno de los primeros en solidarizarse fue Flavio Azzaro, que le deseó todos los éxitos en su nuevo camino, youtuber al igual que él y Pablo Carrozza, enfrentados al “sistema”.