Un periodista estalló con la versión de la tía de Loan

“Yo con lo chicos no negocio”, se quejó Nahuel Suárez, conductor de A24.

“Estoy cansado que no tomen de sonsos. Me importa muy poco el gobernador, el fiscal general, Laudelina …Yo con lo chicos no negocio. Quiero saber por qué Laudelina declara en la justicia ordinaria”, arrancó Nahuel Suárez, periodista de A24 tras la supuesta revelación de la tía de Loan.

Con el paso de las horas, la versión del accidente comenzó a destruirse. La mujer dijo que declaró por supuestas amenazas pero en los últimos días dio varias notas. Además, los que supuestamente la estaban amenazando están todos presos.

Suárez también reclamó que las pericias a partir de ahora no queden en manos de la justicia de Corrientes ni de las fuerzas federales.