Un periodista fue amenazado por Milei

“Te voy a destruir cuando sea gobierno. No vas a tener ninguna pauta del estado”, fue la amenaza que se escuchó en los pasillos de un canal de la boca del líder libertario a un reconocido periodista. Terceros tuvieron que separarlos.

El encuentro en los pasillos fue ocasional: Milei iba a ser entrevistado por otra figura de ese canal.

El receptor de la amenaza ahora analiza ahora iniciar una demanda. Milei había llegado a tener ese tipo de arrebatos con otros periodistas críticos a su figura, pero nunca llegó tan lejos.