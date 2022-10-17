Un periodista fue víctima de los hackers

Carlos Burgueño, periodista del diario Ambito Financiero y de otros medios, fue victima del hackeo del Whatsapp. Utilizaron su número para comenzar a pedir transferencias de dinero a sus conocidos, una de las modalidades más comunes en los últimos tiempos.

El hackeo a Burgueño trascendió a través del conductor de C5N Gustavo Sylvestre.