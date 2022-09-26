Un periodista K vinculado a la banda de los copitos habló de los chats

Tomás Méndez había sido vinculado a raíz de supuestos chats con Brenda Uriarte. 

El periodista ultra K Tomás Méndez rompió el silencio tras ser vinculado con el atentado a Cristina Kirchner. Negó haberse auto denunciado, como informaron algunos medios. En cambio, dijo que denunció penalmente a varios periodistas que lo habían vinculado al caso.

“Los principales medios mienten, yo no me auto denuncié, yo hice la denuncia”, se quejó. Y agradeció a Crónica TV por “la libertad de expresión”. También dijo que sería “un boludo” si hubiera organizado el ataque y luego entrevistó a los implicados.

Méndez confirmó que la producción de su programa entrevistó a miembros de la “banda de los copitos” el día que asumió Sergio Massa como ministro de Economía y, también, en la avenida Corrientes cuando polemizaron con una mujer que recibía planes sociales y no quería trabajar. También dijo que Uriarte fue a Crónica la noche del ataque a Cristina a dar una nota y como no encontró a su producción fue a dar una nota al canal de Telefé.