Un piquetero tuvo un cruce violento con un legislador por el corte en la 9 de julio

Eduardo Belliboni, referente del Polo Obrero, se peleó con Ramiro Marra.

Eduardo Belliboni, referente del Polo Obrero, mantuvo un duro cruce en el programa de Fabián Doman con el legislador Ramiro Marra, quien viene organizando un movimiento en contra de los piquetes. La pelea venía de las redes sociales y comenzó a picarse desde el comienzo.

Marra le dijo que le había mandado una carta documento pero no lo podían notificar.  Belliboni respondió pasando su dirección al aire. Luego la discusión empezó a calentarse al punto que el piquetero lo trató de “defensor de Videla” y de “fascista”. 

En el mismo programa, el piquetero se dio el gusto de pelearse con Cinthia Fernández, que los acusó de manejar el tránsito.