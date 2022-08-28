Un presidente que por la boca muere

Alberto protagonizó otra semana de licuación de la figura presidencial. Sus dichos sobre el fiscal Luciani lo transformaron en el blanco fácil de la oposición.

“Qué te han hecho Alberto”, podría decirle una eventual intelectual como Beatriz Sarlo en forma condescendiente. De aquel operador todo terreno a este presidente decorativo ha pasado una pandemia pero sobre todo una incapacidad propia para enfrentar los dilemas internos de un Frente de Todos que supo ganar una elección presidencial pero nunca hizo pie en una directriz de gobernabilidad sostenida.

La primera ,y seguramente ultima ,entrevista que dio como presidente a TN (A Dos Voces) dejó en exposición a un. primer mandatario desdibujado , infligiéndose tiros en los pies , a propósito de su enorme torpeza para linkear el presente del fiscal Luciani con algún parámetro comparativo al destino final que tuvo el fiscal Nisman.

Cualquier cosa que hubiera trazado. como paralelismo al respecto hubiera caído mal , pero lo último imaginable fue la frase: “Nisman se suicidó, espero que Luciani no haga algo así”.

La desafortunada frase puso al presidente como blanco fácil de la oposición , e inclusive  desparramó teorías conspirativas que lo situaron como una suerte de “pelele” al servicio de Cristina, para desviar el foco de atención cobre los 12 años de prisión que pidió el fiscal en la causa vialidad .

Es sabido que a Cristina lo que mas le molestó de Alberto es que decidiera ir a un medio del Grupo Clarin a dar una nota cuando su bajada de linea es volver a la “guerra de medios”. Sobre el contenido vertido por Alberto, inclusive lo que la alteró aun mas fue cuando no la defendió cabalmente en su relación con Lázaro Báez.

El resultado ha sido que Juntos , salvo Manes, pide el juicio político contra el presidente . La intención suena algo excesiva, salvo que se crea profundamente en la intencionalidad mafiosa del primer mandatario en mandar meta mensajes televisivos, una idea que debería ser hasta sostenida rudimentariamente por analistas de la comunicación no verbal.

Sin embargo, algo mas complicado aqueja a este presente que es la perdida de credibilidad en todos un planos simbólicos, el de gerente del sillón como el de abogado defensor tardío de Cristina. Un presidente que por la boca muere.

Horacio Caride