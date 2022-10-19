Un preso, ex de Wanda, armó un escándalo en una conexión con Florencia de la V

Lo entrevistaron vía zoom desde la cárcel de San Martín pero no tenía autorización.

Se trata de Rodrigo Cacciamani. Un chorro de financieras. Además, ex novio de la mediática Wanda. Fue precisamente ella quien en una nota contó que un ex novio, que está preso, le había propuesto matrimonio.

La entrevista se realizó vía zoom, en forma clandestina, ya que no hubo autorización del Servicio Penitenciario. Cacciamani mostró gran interés en contar detalles de su noviazgo, cuando los dos tenían 20 años y disfrutaban la noche.

El presidiario debió explicar por qué está preso. Dijo ser un condenado ideológico ya que sus delitos fueron contra el sistema financiero. Lo cierto es que se lo culpa por una muerte a raiz de un enfrentamiento con la policía.

De pronto, la charla se interrumpió cuando un guardiacárcel que le prohibió seguir adelante con el show. El polémico personaje sería novio de un diseñadora de Wanda. Manifestó que cuando salga de la cárcel se reencontrarán. De fondo del zoom se vio una profusa biblioteca donde está detenido porque estudia sociología en la Universidad carcelaria.