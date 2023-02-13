Un reclamo salarial se metió en Gran Hermano y le puso un freno a Alfa

El sindicato de la TV hizo visibilizar su reclamo salarial frenando la llegada de Alfa al estudio.

El Sindicato de TV, SATSAID, hizo una ruidosa protesta este domingo a la noche y logró cambiar los planes de Gran Hermano. Los manifestantes impidieron que “Alfa” llegara al estudio de Telefé luego de ser expulsado.

“La batucada peronista“, se le escuchó decir a Alfa, al escuchar los primeros gritos y fuegos artificiales provenientes del exterior. El comentario dio lugar a confusiones porque competía con Romina, la ex diputada kirchnerista.

Santiago Del Moro tuvo que explicar la situación al aire.