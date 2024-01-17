Un salchicha se coló en el recibimiento a Milei en Suiza

La llegada de Javier Milei a Suiza reunió a un reducido grupo de argentinos que lo fue a felicitar por el triunfo. Entre los argentinos se coló una perra salchicha en brazos de su dueño. “Fue a votar con nosotros a la embajada, es de la suerte”, le contó orgulloso al presidente más fanático de los perros.