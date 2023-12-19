Un senador de Santa Cruz hizo un “piquete” por la oficina

El senador santacruceño José María Carambia, aliado del gobernador Claudio Vidal, todavía no consiguió despacho en el Senado. A modo de protesta, decidió instalarse en el pasillo del primer piso del Palacio, a metros de las oficinas de la presidenta de la Cámara alta, Victoria Villarruel.