Un senador santafesino apunta a Cristina por la parálisis de los debates

Se trata del senador nacional , Dionisio Scarpin, quien se quejó poniendo el acento en la falta de sesiones que tuvo el año en curso, en sesiones en la Cámara Alta. A la vez resaltó que hay comisiones como la de Infraesctrutura que solo tuvieron una reuníón en lo que va del casi cierre del 2022.

El ex intendente de Avellaneda , localidad satafesina cercana al Chaco, ” Cristina sigue suspendiendo sesiones a su conveniencia política, mientras todos los días los santafesinos seguimos agurdando soluciones , como los temas importantes de agilizar la justicia”, recalcó,

Scarpin viene recorriendo la provincia junto a Carolina Losada y es uno de los posibles candidatos a gobernador por parte de la oposición. Su pueblo, Avellaneda , representa una rareza electoral que pone orgullsos a los rdicales. Desde el 83 en adelante siempre ganó la UCR.