Un whatsApp entre Gabriela y Malena se picó

Las funcionarias blanquearon una interna en un grupo de whatsApp de mujeres oficialistas.

El escenario  fue el grupo de WhatsApp conocido como “Mujeres gobernando”, que integran más de 200 funcionarias de todas las áreas de Gobierno. Malena Galmarini le reclamó en ese grupo a la portavoz, Gabriela Cerruti, po no haber recibido a tiempo una invitada a tiempo a un acto oficial .

“No me llegó, compañera. Con tan poca anticipación me es imposible ir. Aunque me hubiera gustado. Entiendo que no hay lugar para todas y se escoge a las más cercanas. Gracias de todas formas. Abrazo sororo”, fue la respuesta de la tigrense.

“Están saliendo recién hoy, esto es así , ustede sabe”, le repklicó la ex Página 12.

Pero no lo logró. “Sí, sí. ¡Entiendo! Sabía porque anteayer le mandaron la invitación a mi marido”, escribió la responsable de AySA. Así, en una frase expuso que Presidencia le había enviado la invitación a Sergio Massa, presidente de la Cámara de Diputados, unos días ante

El cruce entre Galmarini y Cerruti
Mujeres Gobernando es un “colectivo de políticas argentinas que trabaja, milita y gestiona por la igualdad, la paridad, el fin del las violencias y del patriarcado”, según indican en su cuenta de Twitter oficialInstagram