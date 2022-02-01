Una ambulancia y un cruce con una movilera: el detrás de escena del juicio de “El Presto” y Fabiola

El youtuber fue condenado a 30 días de arresto en su casa.

Lo había anticipado: Eduardo Miguel Prestofelippo, más conocido como “El Presto”, encabezaría un show este martes en la puerta de los tribunales previo a su ingreso a la sala por la demanda iniciada por la primera dama Fabiola Yáñez por hostigamiento digital durante 2020. Pero, después del show, al acusado le subió la temperatura.

Expediente Político pudo saber que los médicos que lo revisaron constataron que “El Presto” tenía 39 grados. La fiebre encendió las alarmas. Pensaron que era síntoma clásico del coronavirus. Por eso llamaron a una ambulancia. Por si tenían que trasladarlo. Pero el tribunal pudo llevar adelante la audiencia final entre acusado y demandante.

Tal como había pedido la fiscal y la querella, el youtuber fue condenado a 30 días de prisión y que no pueda contactarse con Yáñez ni mencionarla en sus medios. También, que asiste a un taller del Programa de Capacitación en Prevención de Prácticas Discriminatorias, dictado por el INADI por la “campaña intimidatoria, persecutoria y de desprestigio”.

“El Presto”, al comenzar su show, se cruzó con una movilera de C5N y, para minimizar sus dichos contra la primera dama, los que le valieron la demanda, contraatacó al recordar que Yáñez festejó su cumpleaños en la Quinta Presidencial de Olivos cuando todos los argentinos debían cumplir la estricta cuarentena obligatoria.

Pero esos argumentos no forman parte del juicio. Su suerte ya está echada.