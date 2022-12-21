Una camioneta de la TV Pública involucrada en los incidentes

Uno de los hechos más llamativos de la jornada de festejos por el campeonato del Mundo ocurrió cuando un grupo de nueve delincuentes ingresó a una sucursal del Banco Galicia, ubicada en Cerrito y Lavalle. Aunque primero trascendió que se habían llevado un cajero, luego se confirmó que era una impresora.

Lo llamativo es que la cargaron en la parte trasera de una camioneta Peugeot Boxer blanca que tenía el logo de la Tv Pública. El conductor de la camioneta fue detenido a las pocas cuadras. Dijo que no tenía nada que ver con un robo.

Según su relato, sintió un fuerte golpe en la parte trasera del vehículo y observó por el espejo retrovisor que un grupo de hombres introducía un objeto en el interior de la camioneta, por lo cual aceleró para salir del lugar. Todo muy raro.