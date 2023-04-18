Una campaña de cartas débiles, traicioneras donde algunos gritan “maldón”

Las Paso como nunca definirán el nuevo órden del sistema político. La pelea brava de Juntos y la desorientación del FdT.¿ Milei se mete en la segunda vuelta?

Fragmentación y muchas movidas deseperadas de los precandidatos con chances de ganar las presidenciales 2023. Otras que asoman o ya se bajaron juegan con cartas tapadas.

En el truco había una vieja forma de jugar que era con “maldón”. Significaba ante una mala ronda de repartijas de naipes pedir barajar y dar de nuevo. Esto es lo que intentó, en las últimas horas, María E Vidal. Su estrella  no alumbra como antes pero se entusiasma con el panorama  general desolador. Además , parece empoderada por la complacencia del ex presidente Mauricio Macri.

Ella propuso bajar todas las candidaturas de Juntos y rediscutir la estretagia electoral. Los demás jugadores la miraron como diciendo “que miras boba”. Larreta dejó de confiar en su antigua amiga con la que germinó el gustito de la política desde los años del Grupo Sophía.Por su puesto, que Patricia Bullrich desmereció tal convite , en momentos que parece la virtual ganadora de la interna. Macri guardó silencio.

Como dice la gran jugadora de la “dinamita”, Elisa Carrió , apuntó a lo importante : ¿Será que Mauricio le hizo un guiño a Mieli para hacer otro armado de derecha?

Horacio tuvo su gesto de autoridad , aunque como en el truco hay que contar las “buenas”. Si alguien piensa que su recorrido hacia octubre está despejado, en la interna partidaria, se equivoca. Su oponente en el PRO está muy certera con lo que la gente parece quiere oir, según los encuestadores principales. Esto es un discurso duro y realista. El Jefe de gobierno poreño se verá obligado a apoyar al final del camino a un Jorge Macri o unirse en matrimonio por conveniencia con el radical , Martín Lousteau. Resulta que sus amagues con Quirós o Soledad Acuña son solo tratar de ganar tiempo.

En el territorio porteño, Jorge Macri, está rodeado de dirigentes cercanos al ex presidente, es decir su primo. Trabajan con la hipótesis de tener que enfrentar al radicalismo + Horacio. En la provincia , Diego Santilli quiere aprovechar el envión que le ha producido los horrores de la inseguridad, sin solucionar por parte de su competidor, el gobernador Áxel Kicillof. Prefiere eludir el clima interno de Juntos y presentarse como prenda de unidad.

 

El oficialismo es la desorientación misma. Alberto sigue empecinado en la carrera reeleccionista. Su nombre en una sombra que ni los diarios gastan tinta para analizar . A Cristina y La Campora le generan un ataque de acidez su levedad de gestión y quieren que se haga a un lado rápidamente, eso si sin renunciar a las formas del ejercicio de la primera magistratura de la llamada república.

¿Wado, Sicoli , quizás Massa? Son todos nombres que surgen como una patriada en medio de la tormenta económica. Es la primera vez , en los 40 años de la democracia, que el peronismo competiría para perder con la mejora cara de poker. Salvo una última jugarreta del destino. Milei puede ser la mano amiga. Contudente oxímoron donde la derecha rancia ayudando , casi sin querer, al kircrhnerismo desauciado.

Se tendría que alinear los planetas (de los Simios) donde el Libertario siga creciendo , divida el voto de Juntos , y termine en segunda vuelta con un sacrificado candidato dle oficialismo. Massa sueña todas las noches con ese escenario. Según los calculos de los cráneos de las campañas , resultaría imposible que Milei cohesione los votos de la totalidad opositora. Es la carrera alocada de los tres tercios. Ahora por priomera vez la tercera vía se encarnó en un candidato, disruptivo y peligroso. La teoría optimista, de las usinas oficialistas, es que en una segunda vuelta con Milei adentro ,en un 60 % que no lo haya votado impere el miedo y se corra para posiciones centristas.

