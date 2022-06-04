Una Canosa en bruto: “Nos está cagando un elefante desde arriba”

La metáfora escatológica la lanzó desde su programa . Las corrosivas editoriales cada vez duran más.

Viviana Canosa con un # y un par de frases gancheras logra ocupar la escena de una de los personajes más opositores al gobierno, En su ultima editorial representó el drama argentino con una metáfora escatológica : “nos está cagando un elefante desde arriba”.

Repitió constantemente un leimotiv: “tenemos el tanque lleno”. La presentación del programa es ella bajando línea , cortinas musicales , videos polémicos del gobierno y caritas teatrales.

Tuvo una encendida defensa a la reacción del legislador porteño del PRO, Roberto García Moritán, quien casi se va a las manos con dirigentes de La Cámpora en pleno debate en el recinto. Canosa dijo que si el marido de Pampita pudo incomodar al oficialismo , esto demuestra que los demás están dormidos.

Su amplio abanico de adjetivaciones e indignación descarnada fue disfrutada en vivo y e directo por su invitado especial , Tata Yofre, quien luego le expresó: “se nota que estás muy triste como la mayoría de la gente”.