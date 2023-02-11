Una colecta de Crónica ayudó a los padres de Nayla, la nena que mataron en la 1-11-14

En un rato, los televidentes donaron más de @2 millones para que puedan pagar el velorio y se puedan mudar.

Los padres de Nayla Naomí Torrilla, la menor de cuatro años que fue asesinada de un tiro en el pecho al quedar en medio de una balacera en el barrio 1-11-14, tuvieron un minuto de paz. Una colectora organizada por Crónica TV entre sus seguidores logró juntar más de 2 millones de pesos para que puedan pagar el velorio. El dinero también les servirá para salir del barrio, al menos por un tiempo, tal como reclamaban en los medios.

Nayla fue velada en una cochería ubicada a pocas cuadras del lugar en el que recibió el balazo fatal.

La nena era la menor de cinco hermanos y el próximo 23 de marzo hubiera cumplido 5 años. El martes por la noche jugaba con amiguitas en la calle de su barrio. Su madre le había pedido a sus hijos que regresen a su casa cuando desde un Renault 19 gris comenzaron a balear a los vecinos. “Empezaron a los tiros como loco”, recordó la mujer.