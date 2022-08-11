Una declaración de Taiana dejó la sensación de una intención de reactivar el Plan Cóndor

En dl Día de la Fuerza Aérea , el ministro de Defensa avivó la idea de lanzar vectores al espacio desde el Know How del Invap. Argentina es muy observada por EEUU por sus guiños a China.

El Plan Cóndor 2 fue el último esquema de proyecto armamentístico autónomo que nación en la época pos Malvinas con el visto bueno de Alfonsín y feneció con el alineamiento de realciones carnales con los Estados Unidos , por parte de Carlos Menem. El misil desarrolado por la Fuerza Aérea nacional fue desarmado en la localidad española de Cádiz por presiones del entonces embajador norteamericano, Terence Todman, a quien siempre le quedó la sensación de que el estado argentino le ocultaba algo de la llamada inteligencia del misil.

Alfonsín pese a tener un accionar desmalvinizador , con la debidas precauciones de un sistema militar aun fuerte en los comienzos democráticos, guardó para la Fuerza Aérea ( fuerza que tuvo verdaderos héroes en la resistencia malvinera) un tratamiento especial. Consideraba a sus mandos como los únicos confiables , sobre todo ante el surgimiento de la línea carapitanda del ejército.

Ayer, el Ministro de Defensa, Jorge Taiana , aifrmó que las Fuerzas Armadas deben volver dotarse de cazas supersónicos y submarinos, al reafirmar los derechos soberanos sobre las islas Malvinas. Lo hizo en una ceremonia del Día de la Fuerza Aérea y agregó : “nos preparamos a un futuro ligado al desarrollo no solo en el aire, vanos a estar en el espacio. Queremos recuperar la capacidad de desarrrollar vectores desde nuestras plataformas y bases“.

A algunos presentes la frase les dejó la sensación de escuchar la musica de aquel Plan Cóndor desarmado por presiones de los Estados Unidos.  Los sectores de inteligencia del país del Norte y el Reino Unido , ganador de la guerra por Malvinas, advirtieron que el poder de fuego de ese vector misilístico podía llegar a tener un gran poder de daño sobre el archipiélogo. Siempre desde la argentina democrátic del 83 se expresó que el proyecto tenía fines pacíficos, para investigaciones atsmoféricas.

Se iba a hacer un  primer lanzamiento experimental a fines de 1985, cosa que nunca ocurrió. La cancelación del proyecto tuvo un primer inconveniente que era su financiamiento. Los oraganismos internacionales veían a nuestro país , endeudado ya con el FMI, como poco confiable.

Hubo alianzas con Arabia Saudita para retomarlo. En torno al conflicto de Medio Oriente , con la guerra de Irak. la presión internacional creció derivando finalmente en su desarme y con un Menem enviando tropas nacionales simbólicas para alienarse a la guerra con EEUU.

Actualmente, el gobierno peronista mantiene un juego pendular con guiños continuos a China. El embajador argentino en China , Sabino Vaca Narvaja , expresó su apoyo a Pekin por “sus derechos soberanos sobre la isla de Taiwan” y emparentó dicha pelea con los reclamos de nuestro país por Malvinas. La Guerra de Rusia y Ucrania pateó el tablero geopolítico planteando un resurgir de la época de la Guerra Fría, donde ninguna nación es ajena a los próximos movimientos y sus respectivos realinamientos.

Sectores de la oposición creen que el kircherismo coquetea con el sector miliar interno para preveer problemas mayores en la gobernabilidad así como Cristina tuvo a un General de preferencia, Cesar Milani.

Creer que con la continua desinversión en el sector militar , la derrota de Malvinas y el hudimiento del Submarino ARA, el país pueda tener ahora un viento de programa estratégico de defens nacional es utópico. A la vez, sería importante el seguimiento parlamentario para determinar con qué fines surgen estas expresiones del Ministro Taiana.

 

 

 

 