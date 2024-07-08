Una deportista de ping pong se lavó las manos depués del saludo de Milei

La abanderada de Argentina para los Juegos Paralímpicos de París 2024, Constanza Garrone, mostró su rechazo a Javier Milei antes de viajar rumbo a la capital de Francia.

La jugadora de tenis de mesa le dio la mano al Presidente durante el evento en el que se despedía a los deportistas previo a su viaje y luego se mostró lavándose las manos en un video que compartió en su cuenta de Instagram (@coty.garrone).

En la publicación, la deportista añade: «Un honor enorme llevar la bandera más hermosa del mundo a París. Yo sí prometo cuidarte y defenderte como realmente te merecés. Mucho más en estos tiempos».

El rechazo de la deportista responde a la quita de fondos a algunas actividades deportivas que el Estado nacional subsidiaba previo a la llegada del libertario al poder.