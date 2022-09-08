Una despedida especial a Magdalena : “Se fue la mejor de todos nosotros”

Familiares, compañeros, personalidades, despidieron a la periodista con un profundo tono humano.

En el Memorial de Pilar de le dio el último adiós a Magdalena Ruiz Guiñazú. Sus hijos y nietos, destacaron a la persona respetada y querida por el conjunto de la sociedad. Magda fue la madre y abuela excelente anfitriona donde siempre había exquisiteces para acompañar reuniones, Sus compañeros de rubro hablaron de su don de gente y generosidad.

En el reponso, quisieron hablar varios de los periodistas consagrados con Joaquin Morales Solá quien dijo : “se fue una amiga y se fue la mejor de todos nosotros”, refiriéndose a esa generación de periodistas,

Por su parte , Natalio Botana subrayó en la despedida a “la voz b=valiente , necesaria en una república”.

Mónica Gonzáles habló de la precursora del periodismo femenino y su productora de toda la vida, Marta Lamas de la periodista que se animaba a preguntar a todos y de todo. En su camino al otro plano, sonaba las canciones que siempre adoró: Cinema Paradiso o Adiós Nonino.

 