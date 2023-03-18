Una encuesta lo coloca a Jorge Macri por encima de Lousteau

La muestra ademán trasluce que la polarización prevalece en la ciudad.

La consultora Circuitos hizo un relajamiento de un muestreo que abarcó 15 comunas de la ciudad. El pesimismo sobre la marcha de la economia es uno de los datos predominantes, Un 45 % considera muy mala la situación del país.  En este sentido, los porteños consultados por la consultora consideraron que el tema más grave es la inflación.

También los consultados ven que la inflación puede empeorar en los próximos meses, por lo cual el pesimismo invade en el muestreo , pensando en el futuro inmediato.

Sobre el escenario electoral de la presidenciales, todos los precios candidatos posibles miden por bajo del 25%. Lidera Patricia Bullrich con 23 seguida por Larreta con 18,8 %. La polarización reinante crece si fuera candidata Cristina.

Por otra parte, en la interna del PRO porteña, la va ganando por 5 puntos Jorge Macri por encima de Martín Lousteau.

 

 