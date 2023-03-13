Una entrevista a Lanata generó un debate entre los conductores de Radio con Vos

Los máximos referentes de esa emisora debatieron al aire sobre los dichos de Lanata.

Una entrevista de Ernesto Tenembaum a Jorge Lanata generó un debate al aire entre las figuras de Radio con Vos. En ese reportaje, Lanata había planteado la necesidad de “saltar la grieta”.

“Hizo negocios con la Grieta, ¿cuánto hay de cierto y honesto en esa decisión sobre terminar la grieta?. Es mentira que quieran renunciar. Que Lanata diga ahora que ‘puede haber kirchneristas honestos’ hace grieta de vuelta”, lanzó Alejandro Bercovich en un debate entre los conductores de la radio. En ese programa estuvieron Tenembaum, Sietecase, Romina Manguel, María O’Donnell, entre otros.

Manguel fue la primera en reaccionar: “Lanata no es un mercenario que hizo plata criticando al kirchnerismo, hizo investigaciones contra gobiernos muy corruptos”.

Sietecase fue otros de los que cuestionó las idas y vueltas de Lanata: “Yo esperaba que tuviera el mismo rigor con todos. No recuerdo ninguna investigación contra el macrismo”.