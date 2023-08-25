Una Esmeralda en los zapatos de Saguier

La hija de Bartolomé consiguió participar por primera vez en la mesa de los accionistas. Su festejo por las redes.

“Quiero contarles a todos que hoy entro junto a mi familia, al diario @LANACION después d tanta lucha,para x fin poder comenzar a luchar x nuestros derechos y por la libertad de prensa de nuestro país!” , fue su mensaje posteado en redes.Esmeralda Mitre consiguió ganar la primera batalla contra los Saguier , quienes una vez muerto Bartolomé Mitre , tomaron el control total del Grupo La Nación.La hija de Bartolo agradeció a su abogado , Daniel Llermanos, el mismo que representa hace años a Hugo Moyano. En apariencia, Esmeralda no podrá hacer valer todavía su visión en los contenidos del medio., pero su envoltura mediática es un ruido que los Saguier esperaban haber neutralizado.

 

Esmeralda se acercó, en los últimos tiempos, a sectores del kirchnerismo . Desde el sector radicalizado del oficialismo siempre tuvieron como objetivo político ir por la linea editorial dura del diario y sobre todo , ahora, el canal de noticias que contiene conductores muy adversos al oficialismo.
La también actriz , militó contra Macri y Larreta. Sobre el ex presidente ha sostenido que seria “el verdadero dueño del canal”.
Expediente Político