Una ex dupla de noticiero ganó juicio millonario

Se trata de Santo Biasatti y María Laura Santillán. Ambos se sintieron injustamente desplazados , en su momento, del noticiero del 13. Santo llegó a un acuerdo. Por su parte, Santillán esperó el resultando de la sentencia y cobró mas dinero.  María Laura Santillán percibió 1.700.000 dólares de su despido del canal mientras que en el caso de Santo Biasatti 500.000 dólares en cuotas.