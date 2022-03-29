Una ex ministra de Economía colaboró en la redacción del proyecto sobre los bienes en el exterior

Felisa Miceli, la ex ministra de Economía condenada por el escándalo de la bolsa con dinero en su despacho, colaboró en la redacción del proyecto que propone un impuesto para los bienes de argentinos en el exterior sin declarar, la nueva salida del cristinismo para ganar la centralidad de la agenda pública.

Según contó Alejandro Bercovich en su programa de C5N, Miceli viene visitando a Cristina Kirchner hace tiempo y terminó colaborando con el proyecto que llevaría la firma de todos los senadores del Frente de Todos. En realidad todavía no se sabe si habrá unanimidad porque varios de los senadores que no pertenecen al riñón de la vicepresidenta se enteraron por los medios.

El otro economista que visita a Cristina muy seguido es Martín Redrado.