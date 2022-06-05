Una feminista mandó a Milei a cuidar su salud mental

Sol Despeinada, la bloguera feminista, mandó a Javier Miliei a hacerse una revisión mental ya que “no está bien en ese aspecto”. A la vez , se burló del libertario por decir que no se quitaría el pene aunque las feministas quieran, “Hay que decirle que nosotros no arreglamos con otro tipo de pensémoslas también , como los de siliconas”, aportó la militante feminista.

Sol dijo que tiene un botón anti pánico por amenazas que recibe en las redes sociales y señaló a un integrante de la lista de Milei.

 

 