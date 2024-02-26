Una funcionaria “probó” el avión presidencial

El avión presidencial sigue parado a dos meses de la asunción de Javier Milei. Hasta ahora el Presidente solo utilizó un Lear Jet 60 que es parte de la flota oficial. Pero el ARG 01, comprado durante la gestión de Alberto Fernández, se movió hace pocos días para ir y volver a la provincia de Mendoza.

Solo de combustible, ese viaje insume unos 20 mil dólares. En el vuelo habría viajado María Belen Agudiez, la subsecretaria de Planificación General, un funcionaria cercana a Karina Milei. “No era vuelo necesario por cuestiones mecánicas, tampoco para cumplir con horas de vuelo de los pilotos”, confirmó una fuente aeronáutica.