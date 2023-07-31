Una grosería de Ameal en la presentación de Cavani

Jorge Amor Ameal se mandó una grosería en plena presentación de Edison Cavani, la nueva figura estelar de Boca. Al ser presentado por el encargado de prensa de Boca, al locutor se le olvidó el segundo nombre del presidente de la institución . En ese momento , en vez de priorizar darle todo e protagonismo al jugador elite, Ameal retó en publico al presentador. ” Mi nombre completo es Jorge Amor, y vos sos mas o menos periodista”, exclamó. UN verdadero papelón ante el recién llegado que demostró en su primer conferencia una gran educación,.