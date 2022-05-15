Una hija de Caputo en los planes de Manes

La concejal De Vicente López, Paola Caputo, sería la candidata a intendente de eses distrito por parte del armado de Facundo Manes. En realidad el armado lo está manejando el hermano del neurocirujano. Es que Gastón se formó dentro del partido radical en la formación del ex canciller de Raúl R Alfonsín.

Como edil , Paola , lleva muchos años de experiencia, y tuvo un acercamiento en su momento al PRO.