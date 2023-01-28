Una ilustración en La Nación encendió las redes

La ilustración acompaña a una nota de opinión de Marcelo Gioffre. Muestra a a dos personas enfrentadas. Una come sushi, y otra,  pintada de negro, con un choripán en la cabeza. “Digan “negros de mierda” y listo. Si es lo que piensan“, lanzó el periodista Diego Iglesias.

Hasta la vocera presidencial se prendió en el debate.