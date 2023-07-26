Una jugadora de la Selección femenina fue repudiada en redes

Es porque no tiene a Messi entre sus jugadores preferidos. Se trata de Yamila Rodríguez, una delantera que hizo el gol clave para la calificación del Mundial  de Nueva Zelanda. El pecado que cometió es decir que sus ídolos son Maradona y Cristiano Ronaldo. Entonces en las redes le dijeron de todo.

 