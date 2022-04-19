Una foto vieja para criticar la comida en las escuelas porteñas

La joven legisladora kirchnerista Ofelia Fernández cuestionó al Gobierno de la Ciudad por la supuesta entrega de alimentos en mal estado. Pero cometió un error que la volvió tendencia en redes sociales: usó una foto de archivo que sería de la Provincia de Buenos Aires.

“Si sos legislador porteño deberías tener 3 opciones: acompañar el proyecto para transformar el sistema de alimentación escolar, proponer uno mejor, o almorzar esta mierda vos”, escribió la joven legisladora que impulsa un proyecto para modificar el sistema de alimentación en las escuelas porteñas.