Una noche rara de los Martin Fierro: muchos bloopers y un grito agraviante hacia Chiche

Fue una transmisión plagada de yerros. Se hizo larga y Karina Mazzocco tuvo una velada para el olvido. ¿Qué pasó con. Chiche?

Hubo de todo en una ceremonia extra large donde se juntaron dos años de premiación: 2022 y 2023. Los anfitriones, Karina Mazzocco y Fernando Dente, estuvieron erráticos. Sobre todo Karina: se ató mucho a un libreto y eso jugó en contra de cierta sana espontaneidad en la conducción del evento.

En varios momentos se le mezclaron nombres de las ternas. El blooper más notorio fue cuando se le entregó el premio al mejor relator deportivo,  Leo Gentili, y se describió la trayectoria de su competidor, Daniel Mollo, mientras se dirigía el periodista de La Red a recibir la estatuilla.

La larga noche tuvo varias de esas perlitas como cuando Flor de la V llamó al premiado Juan Alberto Mateyco, “Juan Carlos”.

Fue una noche tranquilla en cuanto a la grieta periodística hasta que estalló un grito en el momento que subió al escenario Chiche Gelblung. “Colaboracionista” fue el rótulo que le encajaron desde una mesa del fondo de La Rural. Según se pudo saber este medio, el grito de furia salió de la mesa donde estaba sentado Alejandro Bercovich, otro de los galardonados.  La acusación data de la época en que el legendario periodista dirigió la Revista Gente, en tiempos de la dictadura.

Hubo también un momento de culebrón. Fue cuando Marina Calabró le dedicó el premio a su “amor” Rolando Barbano. El periodista de policiales también subió al ganar su terna. Se esperaba una devolución romántica, pero omitió nombrarla a Marina.

En el ambiente rebotó un murmullo de insatisfacción por no prestarse al show. Hubo miradas permanentes en la mesa que compartieron ambos, y seguramente será material candente para los programas de chimentos de esta semana,

Los discursos sociales tuvieron referencia a las quejas por empresarios que flexibilizan recursos humanos y de producción en las emisoras, como fue el discurso de Beto Casella. Varios periodistas de actualidad puntualizaron la preocupación por los ataques a miembros críticos de la prensa por parte del presidente Milei.

 

 

 

 